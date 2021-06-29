GNY Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. GNY has a market capitalization of $87.01 million and approximately $150,089.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001247 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GNY has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00056040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00020364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.92 or 0.00689126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00039556 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

