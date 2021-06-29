GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) is Crescent Park Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Crescent Park Management L.P. decreased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,825 shares during the period. GoDaddy makes up 6.3% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $37,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $135,675,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,440.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,747 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after acquiring an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after acquiring an additional 618,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,736,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.67. 6,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,371. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The company had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.