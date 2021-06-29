GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target raised by Barclays from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.07.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of GDDY opened at $87.51 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.02. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The company had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. Analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.