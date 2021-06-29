Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Given New GBX 1,470 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank to GBX 1,470 ($19.21) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital boosted their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,112.78 ($14.54).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

GFTU opened at GBX 1,162 ($15.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The stock has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,167.02. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

In other Grafton Group news, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total value of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07). Also, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total value of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,828 shares of company stock worth $246,448,188.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.