Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LOPE opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,101,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after purchasing an additional 827,514 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,559,000 after purchasing an additional 207,192 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,855,000 after buying an additional 114,505 shares during the last quarter.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

