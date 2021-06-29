Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 7,873 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after acquiring an additional 335,884 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after acquiring an additional 79,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after acquiring an additional 120,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWX opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.15.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.