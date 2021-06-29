Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.95.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.