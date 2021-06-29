Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 155,085 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,057,000 after buying an additional 2,073,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after buying an additional 1,919,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,638,000 after buying an additional 1,698,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

