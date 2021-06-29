Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 63,217 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 904,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,217 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter.

BDJ stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

