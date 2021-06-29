Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.13. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

