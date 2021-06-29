Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of HollyFrontier worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

