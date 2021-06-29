Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.55 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Atmos Energy worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,884,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 90,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,939 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,686,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,735,000 after purchasing an additional 128,507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

