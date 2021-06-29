Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.32 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of US Foods worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.19 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

