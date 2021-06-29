Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,341 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,884,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 90,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,939 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,686,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,735,000 after purchasing an additional 128,507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

