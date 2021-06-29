Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $8.04 Million Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 345,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $4,651,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

