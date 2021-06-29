Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.12 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in NVR by 61.6% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at $1,206,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NVR by 19.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,884.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,859.88. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,114.88 and a 12 month high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $44.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

