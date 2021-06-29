Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 92,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

PLUG opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

