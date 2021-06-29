Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $165.59 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.79 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

