Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 17,963 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,487 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 17,963 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $94,603,000 after buying an additional 4,113,002 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 63.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,852,000 after buying an additional 3,184,829 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.83. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.44.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.