HackenAI (HAI) Market Cap Achieves $344,985.28

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00046489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00136659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00164245 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,300.52 or 0.99840682 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.