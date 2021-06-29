Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,446 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Halliburton stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.83. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

