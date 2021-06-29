Halma (LON:HLMA) PT Raised to GBX 2,100

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,339.17 ($30.56).

Get Halma alerts:

Halma stock opened at GBX 2,732 ($35.69) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,617.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43. The company has a market cap of £10.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,125.81 ($27.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,883 ($37.67).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.78 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.