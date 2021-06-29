Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Given Buy Rating at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$12.75 price target on the stock.
HPS.A opened at C$10.70 on Monday. Hammond Power Solutions has a one year low of C$5.59 and a one year high of C$11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.37. The company has a market cap of C$125.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.87.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.