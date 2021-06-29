Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Given Buy Rating at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$12.75 price target on the stock.

HPS.A opened at C$10.70 on Monday. Hammond Power Solutions has a one year low of C$5.59 and a one year high of C$11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.37. The company has a market cap of C$125.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.87.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

