Hanmi Financial Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

HAFC stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $584.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,033,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,817 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 217,508 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

