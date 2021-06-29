HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $54.01 million and $9.03 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00143991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00169785 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,276.34 or 0.99806948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

