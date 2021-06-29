Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HDIUF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

HDIUF stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.3207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.28%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

