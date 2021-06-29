Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Cormark

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.08.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$15.12 and a 52 week high of C$38.11. The stock has a market cap of C$777.01 million and a PE ratio of 17.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.96.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$353.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.1800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.89%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

