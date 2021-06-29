Hartree Partners LP Acquires New Position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. Hartree Partners LP owned about 0.06% of 26 Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $970,000.

26 Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,850. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

