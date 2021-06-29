Hartree Partners LP Buys Shares of 100,000 CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFFVU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $6,287,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $2,999,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $1,996,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $1,839,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $1,443,000.

Shares of CFFVU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,872. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

