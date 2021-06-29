Hartree Partners LP Buys Shares of 150,000 Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,146. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

