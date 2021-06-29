Hartree Partners LP Buys Shares of 200,000 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPDIU. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $17,710,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,530,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS XPDIU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,998. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.