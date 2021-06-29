Hartree Partners LP Invests $2.55 Million in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 42,585 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,377 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $169,084,000 after buying an additional 122,590 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NEP traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.38. 13,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,996. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.