Hartree Partners LP Purchases New Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,617,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,098,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 889,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,297. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

