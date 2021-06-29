Hartree Partners LP Takes Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 706,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,000. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hartree Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $5,976,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $5,988,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,994,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,994,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,497,000.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZUU traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,603. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.