Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

HE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE:HE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.42. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,166,000 after purchasing an additional 424,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $102,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,762,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

