HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,075 Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Ryanair by 49.6% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 41,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ryanair by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,257,000 after purchasing an additional 223,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair stock opened at $106.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.87. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $63.85 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. AlphaValue downgraded Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

