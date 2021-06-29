HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 7,229 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

