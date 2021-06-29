HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,825,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $185.31 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $115.62 and a 52 week high of $191.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.93.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

