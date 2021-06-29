HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX opened at $219.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $153.43 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

