HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,707 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $222.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.61. The company has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $227.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,248,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,563,856.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,788 shares of company stock valued at $80,163,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

