Head to Head Review: Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) and Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO)

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dalrada and Volt Information Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada $1.18 million 21.28 -$2.47 million N/A N/A Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.12 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -6.92

Dalrada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volt Information Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Dalrada has a beta of 8.36, meaning that its share price is 736% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dalrada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dalrada and Volt Information Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada 0 0 0 0 N/A Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volt Information Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than Dalrada.

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada -133.61% N/A -155.79% Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61%

Summary

Volt Information Sciences beats Dalrada on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dalrada Company Profile

Dalrada Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. It produces heater/chiller units that provide simultaneous heating and cooling without the need for combustion or the burning of fossil fuels. The company also develops health care products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers. In addition, it provides end to end product engineering services across various domains, including banking and financial services, telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, legal, and IT infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Dalrada Financial Corporation. Dalrada Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

