Head to Head Survey: Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) versus Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) and Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Coffee’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tattooed Chef $148.49 million 11.10 $68.72 million $0.07 289.29 Coffee $74.34 million 0.41 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Tattooed Chef has higher revenue and earnings than Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tattooed Chef N/A -10.82% -5.67% Coffee 0.88% 3.31% 2.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tattooed Chef and Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tattooed Chef 0 1 1 0 2.50 Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tattooed Chef presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.05%. Given Tattooed Chef’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tattooed Chef is more favorable than Coffee.

Risk & Volatility

Tattooed Chef has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coffee has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand name in the frozen food section of retail food stores. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 4,300 retail outlets, as well as offers its products through the e-commerce channel. Tattooed Chef, Inc. is headquartered in Paramount, California.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2020, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 21 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, Harmony Bay, and Steep and Brew. The company was formerly known as Transpacific International Group Corp and changed its name to Coffee Holding Co., Inc. in April 1998. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

