Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the May 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,099,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HDVY stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Tuesday. 62,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,166. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05. Health Discovery has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

Health Discovery Corporation operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. Its intellectual property includes Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms; and biomarkers that are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states, as well as Fractal Genomic Modeling technology.

