Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 15,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BOX were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BOX by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 64,885 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in BOX by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,731,000 after buying an additional 1,525,202 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

