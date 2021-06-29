Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Cloudflare by 5.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. Insiders sold 1,018,593 shares of company stock worth $84,734,578 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET stock opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.48 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $109.98.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

