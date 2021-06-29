Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 3,871 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Shares of EWBC opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

