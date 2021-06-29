Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 34,800 VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $728,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $4,583,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $4,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.45.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $6,690,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 90,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,769,659.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 708,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,415 over the last three months.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

