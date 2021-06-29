Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 47.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 79.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. A10 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

NYSE ATEN opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $850.70 million, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,562 shares of company stock worth $71,852. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

