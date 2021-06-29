Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 37,293 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,293 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after buying an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,763,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 908,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,385,000 after buying an additional 335,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after buying an additional 268,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,195.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 210,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 194,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $1,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,291,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,011,482.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $41,970,200. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

