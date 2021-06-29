Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Healthcare Trust of America has decreased its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America has a dividend payout ratio of 328.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 105.73 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.